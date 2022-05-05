Overwatch 2 viewership has fallen 99% on Twitch

HQ

When the Overwatch 2 Closed Beta started, it didn't take long for it to break all kinds of viewership records for Overwatch on Twitch. At one point, the title had managed to amass 1.5 million concurrent viewers on the live streaming platform, which seemed to suggest that the future was looking very bright for Overwatch 2 amid the community. However, it's been a little while since that beta started and now the Overwatch 2 viewer figures on Twitch look very different.

The game has lost 99% of its viewers on the platform, and has now fallen considerably. In fact, at the time of writing (granted this is what would be called 'off hours') the game has 1,200 viewers on Twitch, with the original Overwatch being at 8,900 viewers.

We'll have to see how these viewer numbers change tonight and tomorrow, as the Overwatch League's 2022 season is set to begin today (May 5), and will be providing a chance for more players to earn access to the beta.