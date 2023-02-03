Overwatch 2 unveils new map coming in season 3

HQ

Overwatch 2 has just unveiled the Antarctica Peninsula map, a new control map being introduced as part of the game's third season.

This map is particularly tied to Mei, as it is where she set out to research the effects of global warming on the ice caps. Considering Mei's tragic backstory, it could be the case we'll get some sad dialogue lines when a player picks her on this map.

As the Antarctica Peninsula is a control map, we're technically getting three areas in one here, with one being focused on the Ice Breaker ship, another taking us through the Ice Caves, and the third being set in the Labs were Mei worked on her research.

What do you think of the new map? Check out some images of it below.