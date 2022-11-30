Overwatch 2 Season 2 will have a Greek mythology theme

HQ

As promised as part of its content reveal roadmap, Blizzard has shared both the Overwatch 2 Season 2 gameplay trailer and the season's roadmap. Both reveal that the season will have a Greek mythology theme, with limited-time modes and tons of cosmetics all tailored to that very theme.

Specifically, we can see that during the course of the season, there will be two limited-time events: Winter Wonderland between December 13 and January 4, and the Year of the Rabbit from January 17 through February 6, all while the Battle for Olympus mode slots in between January 5-19.

Otherwise, we're given a deeper look at the new Shambali Monastery Escort map, and the new Mythic skin, which will be for Junker Queen and will make the character look like Zeus.

Season 2 will start on December 2.