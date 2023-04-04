Overwatch 2 reveals new hero Lifeweaver

HQ

Overwatch 2 has just revealed the latest hero joining its roster, a new Support known as Lifeweaver. Lifeweaver joins the game when Season 4 starts on the 11th of April but you can check out his trailer below.

Lifeweaver marks two firsts for Overwatch, as he is the shooter's first Thai hero and its first openly pansexual hero, too. Coming from a traditional Thai family, Lifeweaver was sent to Vishkar's Architech Academy, where he met Symmetra and developed a new hardlight technology known as biolight, which allowed him to create synthetic plants.

After being pursued for his new technology, Lifeweaver decided he would use it to help the world, and is currently on the run from Vishkar. This is where we're up to with his lore as he enters Overwatch 2, so it'll be interesting to see how he interacts with other heroes in the game, especially Symmetra.

Lifeweaver's gameplay focuses primarily on healing and using his machine plants to support his team. His primary fire is a soft-aimed heal that can be charged for a bigger burst. His secondary fire allows him to defend himself when enemies attack, and can deal a lot of damage. For his abilities, he first has petal platform, which allows him to create a small pad that raises allies and enemies in the air when they step on it. Another of his abilities allows him to grab an ally, making them invulnerable for a short time and pulling them out of danger.

His ultimate is called Tree of Life, and it creates a huge tree on the map that gives out bursts of healing for allies.

Will you be playing Lifeweaver?

