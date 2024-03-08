Overwatch 2 reveals Cowboy Bebop crossover skins in new trailer

HQ

Overwatch 2 has just released a stylish new trailer, copying the opening from the hit 90s anime Cowboy Bebop.

Unsurprisingly, it has done this to show off the new cosmetics inspired by the anime which will feature in the game. Cassidy will be appearing as Spike Spiegel, Ashe is Faye Valentine, Jet Black will be portrayed by Mauga, Sombra is Ed, and Wrecking Ball will be Ein.

Some of these are pretty easy to connect, whereas others might not have been fans' first choices for the crossover skins. Either way, they seem pretty spot-on from the trailer.