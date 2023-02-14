Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 now has a dating sim

Win the hearts of Mercy or Genji.

HQ

Loverwatch, the dating sim spin-off for Overwatch 2, is available now, as confirmed by Blizzard. The game is somewhat of a typical dating sim, going for a visual novel style in its visuals and gameplay.

You can pick to try and date either Mercy or Genji, and through the different decisions you'll make, you can get a different experience each time you play.

It's worth noting that currently Loverwatch isn't available on most non-desktop, web-based browsers and devices, but if you've got a PC and want to give it a go, it's available here.

Overwatch 2

