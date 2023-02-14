Overwatch 2 now has a dating sim

HQ

Loverwatch, the dating sim spin-off for Overwatch 2, is available now, as confirmed by Blizzard. The game is somewhat of a typical dating sim, going for a visual novel style in its visuals and gameplay.

You can pick to try and date either Mercy or Genji, and through the different decisions you'll make, you can get a different experience each time you play.

It's worth noting that currently Loverwatch isn't available on most non-desktop, web-based browsers and devices, but if you've got a PC and want to give it a go, it's available here.