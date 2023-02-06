Overwatch 2 map pools leaving in season 4

HQ

Overwatch 2's game director Aaron Keller has explained that map pools will be removed from the game beginning in its fourth season.

"We aimed to provide a bit of freshness each season and concentrate the number of maps people were playing," Keller writes in a new post on Blizzard's website. "However, player sentiment around map pools was pretty low, the map roster doesn't have enough maps where we truly need them, and the impact they had on seasonal identity was fairly low."

There is the potential of the map pools returning, but only when Overwatch 2 has a lot more maps in order to rotate them around.

What do you think of this? Right now, Overwatch 2 has just seen the launch of its third season, which brings a new Kiriko mythic skin and returning map in the Antarctica Peninsula.