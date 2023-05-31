Overwatch 2 launches Pride event tomorrow

HQ

Blizzard has announced Overwatch 2's Pride event, which kicks off tomorrow, the 1st of June. It'll offer players a bunch of new cosmetic items including name cards and player icons.

It doesn't look like there will be any Pride-themed skins made available for players, but if you're looking to deck out yourself in Overwatch 2 merch, some new IRL gear is being made by LGBTQ+ creators at the Blizzard team.

Unfortunately, Pride in Overwatch 2 will not take place in certain countries where anti-LGBT laws are in effect. Blizzard says this is in order to protect players in those countries. Therefore, it's being pushed as more of an opt-in event than one that every player can partake in.

