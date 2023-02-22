Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 is reworking Cassidy and Junkrat

These are the first two heroes to be balanced in season 3.

Like any competitive multiplayer game, Overwatch 2's meta is always shifting to give some heroes an edge over others. This means that patches to the game will often try and bring a better level of balance to it.

In a recent AMA by Blizzard, Overwatch 2's lead hero designer Alec Dawson said that Cassidy and Junkrat will be the heroes next getting proper reworks. In terms of Cassidy, Dawson said the team at Blizzard are planning to bring more synergy to the hero.

With Junkrat, despite him taking a hit in win percentage since his last nerf, Blizzard are reducing his hitbox when he shoots grenades that bounce off walls. Theoretically, this will stop Junkrat players from just spamming shots around blind corners.

These changes have been confirmed by Blizzard, but it could be a while before we get them. The process can take anywhere between a month and six months.

What changes do you think they should make to Cassidy and Junkrat? Are there other heroes that need buffs and nerfs?

Overwatch 2

