Overwatch 2 is making people pay $15 for story content

After the announcement that the PvE mode promised for Overwatch 2 would not be coming, Blizzard did reveal some story missions over the Summer Game Fest weekend. However, unbeknownst to fans at the time, they'll have to pay $15 for access to these missions.

As outlined on Blizzard's website, $15 gets you permanent access to the story missions being brought in as part of the Invasion Bundle. You cannot play the missions without spending this money, which has understandably angered a lot of fans.

Already Blizzard has been lambasted for its greedy approach to microtransactions in Overwatch 2, and yet it seems the company is still after more cash. Considering fans are already pretty miffed about losing the PvE they were promised, this seems like a strange move to then ask them for money for content that's a watered-down version of what was initially meant to be the main excuse for creating the sequel in the first place.