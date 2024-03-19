Overwatch 2 is making all heroes free from the get-go

HQ

Even the most hardcore Blizzard-fan has to admit that Overwatch 2 failed to live up to expectations. There are many reasons for this, including how going free-to-play lead to some unpopular changes. One of these will be rectified soon.

The team has released 2024's first developer update video, where game director Aaron Keller reveals some of the plans they have for Overwatch 2 this year. One of the biggest changes is that all heroes will become available for free for everyone when they launch. This will happen when season 10 starts in April and the damage-class character Venture joins the game as its first non-binary character.

That means you won't have to grind your way through a battle pass to get access to new heroes, but simply jump straight into new seasons with them. New players can celebrate even more, as all of Overwatch 2's previously released heroes will also become playable for free and without grinding after the Season 10 update.

Keller also shows off the new Runasapi map, talks about changes to maps already available, reveals that a trial of the new Clash mode and its Hanaoka map will take place in season 10 and that we'll be able to buy Mythic skins.

We'll get to learn a lot more about these changes before the next season starts in mid-April.