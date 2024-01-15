Overwatch 2 is giving every hero self-healing

HQ

In perhaps the biggest change to the game's meta after bringing down the number of players in a match, Overwatch 2 is adding self-healing to every hero. Previously, this passive feature was only applicable to Support heroes, to give them a bit more sustainability.

Game director Aaron Keller explained this new feature in a blog post. "In Season 9, both Tank and Damage heroes will get a modified, tuned-down version of the Support self-healing passive," he writes. "This should give non-Support players more options in terms of sustaining themselves. It should also take some of the pressure off Support players to keep everyone alive since individual players now have more control of their own health pool."

There's a lot of panic in the game's community following this announcement, but it seems like it'll finally shut that Genji player up who always spams that they need healing. It's something that the team is constantly monitoring, by the looks of things, but it is going to significantly change the way players tackle Overwatch 2.

