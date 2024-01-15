Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 is giving every hero self-healing

Safe to say, this has made the community implode more than a little.

HQ

In perhaps the biggest change to the game's meta after bringing down the number of players in a match, Overwatch 2 is adding self-healing to every hero. Previously, this passive feature was only applicable to Support heroes, to give them a bit more sustainability.

Game director Aaron Keller explained this new feature in a blog post. "In Season 9, both Tank and Damage heroes will get a modified, tuned-down version of the Support self-healing passive," he writes. "This should give non-Support players more options in terms of sustaining themselves. It should also take some of the pressure off Support players to keep everyone alive since individual players now have more control of their own health pool."

There's a lot of panic in the game's community following this announcement, but it seems like it'll finally shut that Genji player up who always spams that they need healing. It's something that the team is constantly monitoring, by the looks of things, but it is going to significantly change the way players tackle Overwatch 2.

What do you think of the change?

Overwatch 2

