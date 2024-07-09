English
Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 is getting a visit from Optimus Prime and Megatron

Yup, it's time for a Transformers collaboration.

Collaborations with popular free-to-play titles continue to be very trendy, and now Blizzard and Hasbro has announced via Threads that they have something fun in store. Today it's time for a Transformers collaboration with Overwatch 2.

In a new video, we get to check out Transformers skins that turn Reinhardt into Optimus Prime himself, while Ramattra instead gets the honor of serving as the eternal badass Megatron. Other Transformers characters coming to the game are Autobots Arcee and Bumblebee.

Design-wise, these Transformers are based more on modern Transformers comics rather than the Michael Bay movies, and you can check out the first trailer below. See any skin you're thinking of getting?

Overwatch 2

