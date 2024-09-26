Overwatch 2 is getting a My Hero Academia crossover

HQ

During the now concluded Xbox Tokyo Game Show stream, one of the few announcements was that Overwatch 2 is soon set to receive another major crossover. This time it will be My Hero Academia that is coming to Blizzard's hero shooter, all as part of an event that will happen next month.

Between October 15-28, we can look forward to an event that brings skins for five of the heroes in-game. Tracer is receiving a Deku skin, Juno an Uraraka skin, Reinhardt an All Might skin, Kiriko a Toga outfit, and finally Reaper a Shigaraki cosmetic.

Which skin are you most looking forward to earning when the My Hero Academia crossover comes to Overwatch 2?