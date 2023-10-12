Overwatch 2 has some sweet new Diablo IV skins, but you need to pay an insane price to get them

HQ

Overwatch 2 players have once again taken to social media to critique Blizzard's aggressive monetisation of the team-based shooter. In the latest season, some great Diablo IV skins were introduced to the game, but there's no way to get them without gutting your wallet.

$40 is the price of the Season 7 Ultimate Battle Pass Bundle, which comes with the following:



20 Battle Pass tier skips



Premium Battle Pass (Season 7)



2,000 Overwatch Coins



Skins: Inarius, Lilith, Pumpkin



Highlight Intros: Be Beautiful



Sprays: Inarius' Side, Lilith's Side



While this may seem like a lot of cosmetics, no amount of sprays, skins, or anything of the sort is worth the price of another full game, and fans have made that clear over on Twitter/X and Reddit. Some have called Blizzard out for upping the price of the Ultimate Battle Pass Bundle, which used to be $30 before Season 6.

Of course, there are still going to be people that buy this bundle, and you're free to do whatever you like with your money, but that hasn't stopped many fans from being irritated at the latest cash grab.

What do you think? Is this a fair price for the cosmetics in the bundle?