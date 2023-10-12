Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 has some sweet new Diablo IV skins, but you need to pay an insane price to get them

If you want any of these new skins, you'll have to pay $40 for the whole bundle.

HQ

Overwatch 2 players have once again taken to social media to critique Blizzard's aggressive monetisation of the team-based shooter. In the latest season, some great Diablo IV skins were introduced to the game, but there's no way to get them without gutting your wallet.

$40 is the price of the Season 7 Ultimate Battle Pass Bundle, which comes with the following:


  • 20 Battle Pass tier skips

  • Premium Battle Pass (Season 7)

  • 2,000 Overwatch Coins

  • Skins: Inarius, Lilith, Pumpkin

  • Highlight Intros: Be Beautiful

  • Sprays: Inarius' Side, Lilith's Side

While this may seem like a lot of cosmetics, no amount of sprays, skins, or anything of the sort is worth the price of another full game, and fans have made that clear over on Twitter/X and Reddit. Some have called Blizzard out for upping the price of the Ultimate Battle Pass Bundle, which used to be $30 before Season 6.

Of course, there are still going to be people that buy this bundle, and you're free to do whatever you like with your money, but that hasn't stopped many fans from being irritated at the latest cash grab.

What do you think? Is this a fair price for the cosmetics in the bundle?

Overwatch 2

