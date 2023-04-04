Overwatch 2 developers reveal more Lifeweaver details, upcoming changes to battle pass

HQ

We've just seen the reveal of Overwatch 2's newest hero, Lifeweaver, and while from the gameplay trailer alone there's more than enough to talk about, in a recent Q&A Overwatch 2's developers revealed some more information about the hero and the game going forward into Season 4.

First, on the topic of Lifeweaver, Overwatch 2's developers have confirmed they believe the Petal Platform ability won't cause trolling. Considering two of Lifeweaver's abilities can move an ally, some are expecting a good amount of trolling and griefing from the hero. However, Overwatch 2's lead hero designer Alec Dawson is confident the team knows how players interact and believes there won't be much trolling. Petal Platform will be an important ability, though, and the verticality it offers will be kept in mind for future map development, Dawson confirms.

Gavin J Jurgens-Fyhrie, lead narrative designer for Overwatch 2, also confirmed that in the future, we could be getting some exciting details on the battle pass. When asked if we'd be seeing something similar to the Call of Duty battle pass, Jurgens-Fyhrie said there are "plans in the future for battle pass things people will be excited about."