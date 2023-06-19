Overwatch 2 delays its Invasion update

HQ

Blizzard has announced that the upcoming major update to Overwatch 2 that was set to bring in story missions, a new PvP mode and more will no longer be arriving on the 10th of August.

"In order to deliver the best possible experience for the new Hero Mastery mode," reads an official update on Blizzard's blog post. "We are postponing the launch of the mode to our Overwatch 2: Invasion mid-season update in September. Thank you for understanding."

It seems almost laughable at this point that Blizzard can not only not deliver on the promises made for the PvE content originally designed for Overwatch 2, but has even delayed the consolation prize it was giving out to players. Even when this content does drop, to play most of it you'll have to pay an extra fee.

