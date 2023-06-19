Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 delays its Invasion update

Story missions, the Firing Range, and more have been pushed back into September.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Blizzard has announced that the upcoming major update to Overwatch 2 that was set to bring in story missions, a new PvP mode and more will no longer be arriving on the 10th of August.

"In order to deliver the best possible experience for the new Hero Mastery mode," reads an official update on Blizzard's blog post. "We are postponing the launch of the mode to our Overwatch 2: Invasion mid-season update in September. Thank you for understanding."

It seems almost laughable at this point that Blizzard can not only not deliver on the promises made for the PvE content originally designed for Overwatch 2, but has even delayed the consolation prize it was giving out to players. Even when this content does drop, to play most of it you'll have to pay an extra fee.

Are you looking forward to the Invasion update to Overwatch 2?

Overwatch 2

Related texts

0
Overwatch 2Score

Overwatch 2
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

Blizzard's shooter sequel is here, but how does it stack up as a follow-up to one of the last decade's best games?



Loading next content