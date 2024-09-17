Overwatch 2 arrives on Game Pass today

HQ

Overwatch 2 is a free-to-play game so you are probably asking the question as to why it makes a difference, if at all, that the shooter sequel is coming to Game Pass? Well, as per Blizzard, it's because subscribers of the service will be eligible to unlock what is described as a "cache of exclusive benefits that will elevate your Overwatch 2 cosmetics to new heights."

What does this include? Cardboard Reinhardt, Turtleship D.Va, Cyberdragon Hanzo, Street Runner Genji, Bee Mercy, and Cleric Lifeweaver are all unlockable benefits, but to add to this you'll also receive a one-time 30 Mythic Prisms drop to be able to acquire and customise the Mythic skins in the game.

To add to this, you'll also be able to snag some cosmetics from the past few seasons of the game and receive a 10% XP boost to help with progressing the current battle pass.

So, needless to say, if you still frequent Blizzard's shooter sequel and have an active Game Pass subscription, it's a pretty good idea to link your accounts and put these benefits to good use with Overwatch 2 coming to the service later today.