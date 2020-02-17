Cookies

Outward DLC 'The Soroboreans' set to release this Spring

Nine Dot Studio and Deep Silver revealed more information regarding the upcoming 'The Soroboreans' DLC along with a release window.

Fans who have been waiting for more Outward content since its release back in March of last year will get just that this Spring. Developer Nine Dot Studios and publisher Deep Silver just announced that the long-awaited major DLC 'The Soroboreans' is set to release shortly, as Spring is just around the corner.

The Soroboreans will offer new content and new features, including 'Corruption', a new state for your character to suffer in, killing one slowly if not cured, as well as new weapon effects through enchanting and new skills and status effects.

Are you excited to head back into Outward?

