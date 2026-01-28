Original Tomb Raider voice actor looks set to appear in Amazon's live-action series

HQ

We know that for Amazon's live-action Tomb Raider series, Sophie Turner will be playing the part of archaeologist turned action hero Lara Croft. However, just because Lara's got a new face and voice doesn't mean the show won't appreciate the people who made her an icon. Particularly, it seems Lara's original voice actor Keeley Hawes has been cast in the series.

An image posted by The Sun shows Hawes - who voiced Lara Croft from 2006 all the way up to 2025 for the World of Tanks crossover - wearing a long coat and carrying a shopping bag. There's speculation that she could play Lara's mother, Lady Amelia Croft, in the show, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

Considering how other live-action game adaptations have used original stars, it could be that Hawes just has a cameo appearance. However, considering Hawes is a veteran actress of British television, and not just games, this feels like it would be a waste in the Amazon series. Here's hoping one of the original Lara actors gets a bit more screentime here.