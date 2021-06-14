LIVE
Orcs Must Die 3
Orcs Must Die 3 is escaping its Stadia exclusivity on July 23

It's arriving on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

Yet another Stadia exclusive title is breaking free from its shackles and arriving on other platforms. During the PC Gaming Show at E3, we learned that Orcs Must Die 3 will be arriving on PC, PS4, and Xbox One on July 23, 2021. It follows after both Super Bomberman R Online and Wave Break both broke free from being Stadia exclusive titles earlier this year.

During the show, the game's Design Director, Jerome Jones made an appearance and noted that the sequel contains two new campaigns. The main story campaign takes place 25 years after the previous game, so you don't need to have played any previous entries within the series. Jones also noted that the new entry features a new mode that allows you to fight hundreds of orcs out on the battlefield and the action here takes place both indoors and outdoors.

If you like the look of Orcs Must Die 3 then you can pre-order the game now or add it to your Wishlist on Steam.

Orcs Must Die 3

