Orbitals is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in the summer

HQ

Kicking off the Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase, we just got another glimpse at Shapefarm's anticipated and truly stunning cooperative adventure known as Orbitals.

Created with a striking art direction that resembles the iconic work of Akira Toriyama, the latest taste of the project did touch lightly on the launch plans for the game but also honed in on a handful of the mechanics that will be utilised in-game.

For one, we got to meet the Scraphook that serves as a tool to manipulate the environment and to unlock otherwise closed platforms. Adding to this is the Liquid Launcher, a nifty item that can provide flower platforms with the hydration necessary to blossom and can even cool superheated surfaces. Lastly, the Beam Cannon appeared as well to showcase its obstacle-destroying abilities.

Beyond this, we got to learn that Orbitals will support GameShare when it debuts, meaning while it will be a Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive, the feature will enable users on Switch 1 to enjoy the action as well.

Looking at the launch window, all we know is that it's set for sometime in the summer.