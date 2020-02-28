Open-wheeled racing slaloms into GTA Online

Open Wheel Racing has just made an appearance on GTA Online, and the update brings with it two cars and seven new tracks to race them around. If you're one of those players who likes nothing more than racing around in Los Santos, we're sure you're looking forward to test-driving Rockstar's homage to classic F1, except we should probably note that these racers come with the Kinetic Energy Recovery System, or KERS (a nitro burst by another name would smell as sweet). Check it out in the trailer below.

You watching Advertisements