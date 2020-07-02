Ooblets to release as an early access title in two weeks

You're watching Advertisements

Two weeks ago, developer Glumberland found itself in the middle of a "critique" storm following its decision to launch its next project time-exclusively via Epic Games Store but promised an Early Access release of their colourful game Ooblets "soon". Yesterday the developer kept its word and let us know the exact date, which is scheduled in just two weeks. Ooblets will be "released" (that's the wording from the developers) on July 15 on PC via the Epic Games Store and on Xbox One.

Unfortunately, what has been included in this early, unfinished game version and what surprises we can expect in the months to follow until the completion of the project has not been communicated so far.