Octopus platformer Darwin's Paradox has been delayed to 2026

If you have been hoping to play Konami's octopus platformer Darwin's Paradox later this year, you should know that this will no longer be the case. The publisher has revealed that the game has been delayed and will now no longer be launching in 2025 but rather 2026.

This was confirmed in a brief post on social media where it was also mentioned that there is some good to take from this delay, as Darwin's Paradox will be getting a native Nintendo Switch 2 edition.

We don't have anything further to add on the new launch date or the Switch 2 edition, as all that Konami has shared is the following:

"Originally slated for 2025, we've worked a little longer on our upcoming action platformer to bring the experience to you on Switch 2.

"Expect Darwin's Paradox to release on PC and consoles in 2026."

For those unfamiliar with Darwin's Paradox, the description for the game explains that it follows an octopus named Darwin who after being pulled from the ocean and trapped in an industrial complex, must use his skills and abilities to return to the deep blue. It's seemingly mostly a 2D side-scroller, but this won't stop it from featuring a slate of traps and hazards to overcome, including hungry seagulls, as can be seen below.

Stay tuned for more information on the new release date.