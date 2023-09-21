Octopath Traveler II is coming to Xbox and Game Pass

HQ

It's not always easy to follow the thought process of Square Enix. When they released Octopath Traveller, it was first launched for Switch, followed by PC, Stadia and Xbox - but for some reason not PlayStation. And when Octopath Traveler II premiered back in March, they did add PlayStation - but decided to remove Xbox instead.

But during today's Microsoft event at Tokyo Game Show, it was finally revealed that Octopath Traveler II will finally come to Xbox. It arrives early next year, and will be added to Game Pass starting day one.

If you haven't played Octopath Traveler (or the sequel), it offers eight separate stories with eight different protagonists with very different gameplay. The stories are somewhat intertwined and you can play them in any order you like in a classic turn-based JRPG that basically offers everything we expect from this genre. All with glorious retro inspired graphics.

Both games have become big hits and we hope the Game Pass addition will make it possible for many gamers to discover these gems. Check out the Xbox announce trailer below.