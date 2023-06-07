Octopath Traveler II is already a 'million seller'.

HQ

Although right now all Square Enix's hopes are focused on the upcoming release of Final Fantasy XVI, the company can already boast of having another title this year that has surpassed one million copies sold (counting both physical and digital sales). It's Octopath Traveler II, as announced by the game's official Twitter account.

This spiritual sequel (the story is entirely new) follows a new group of eight characters and their intertwining stories as they journey through the vast and rich world of Solistia. With 2D-HD graphics that far improve on the original and a much more elaborate narrative, it's a title that no classic JRPG lover should miss.