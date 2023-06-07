Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Octopath Traveler II

Octopath Traveler II is already a 'million seller'.

Although Square Enix didn't consider it a huge success at launch, the sequel to the 2D-HD RPG is going down well with fans.

HQ

Although right now all Square Enix's hopes are focused on the upcoming release of Final Fantasy XVI, the company can already boast of having another title this year that has surpassed one million copies sold (counting both physical and digital sales). It's Octopath Traveler II, as announced by the game's official Twitter account.

This spiritual sequel (the story is entirely new) follows a new group of eight characters and their intertwining stories as they journey through the vast and rich world of Solistia. With 2D-HD graphics that far improve on the original and a much more elaborate narrative, it's a title that no classic JRPG lover should miss.

Octopath Traveler II

Octopath Traveler II

Octopath Traveler II
REVIEW. Written by Conny Andersson

We've fallen in love with pixels again and been introduced to the lives of eight new characters in this standalone sequel.



