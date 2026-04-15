Obsidian shares updated Grounded 2 roadmap now that Beat the Heat Update has arrived

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The story of Obisidan's Grounded games is an admirable one, as the developer debuted each project in an Early Access/Game Preview format and then steadily built up the wider experience while listening to community feedback and thoughts. To this end, Grounded became a hugely popular title and an acclaimed title at that, while Grounded 2 is following suit and consistently improving as part of its ongoing Early Access journey.

Recently, the Beat the Heat Update for Grounded 2 made its arrival, bringing a bunch of fresh content, including the Black Anthill, a Lizard Park Boss, new armour and weapons, a ton of improvements, and much more. With this now available in-game, you may be curious to hear about what's next for Grounded 2?

Obsidian has shared an updated roadmap for the game, which highlights what we can expect from the next update and the rest of the year for the game. For one, the Summer Update is next in line, with this bringing Steam Deck crossplay, swimming 2.0, ziplines, watery creatures and equipment, additional new equipment and Omni-Tool unlocks, watery bases, and more.

Beyond this, the rest of promised additions to the game are regarded as simply part of the "future plans", with these including active mutations 2.0, new buggies, new creatures, Colossi, and Park Bosses, fresh weapons, Omni-Tool unlocks, armour, and archetypes, more building materials, and even a big localisation push too.

You can see this all in the latest Grounded 2 roadmap below.