Now you can download a free version of Age of Empires 3!

If you've been wanting to try out the classic strategy game Age of Empires 3 for a long time, this could be the opportunity you've been waiting for. Right now you can download a free version of the polished Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition via Steam, with no time pressure or requirement for payment at a later date.

The free version is more than just a demo and includes as many as three different civilizations that are periodically swapped out for variety. You also get access to eight maps to host multiplayer sessions, the first act of the Blood, Ice and Steel campaign, and the ability to do Art of War challenges. Plus, you get to play the historic Battle of Algiers.

If this sounds like something for you, we encourage you to surf over to the game's Steam pagefor immediate downloading.

