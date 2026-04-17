Novak Djokovic is training in Spain, but "not sure" if he'll participate in Madrid Open

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Novak Djokovic is in Spain, where he is scheduled to participate in the Madrid Open, the next Masters 1,000 tournament: he has been spotted in Marbella, where he will train on clay courts, and on Thursday he attended a EuroLeague match between Real Madrid and Red Star Belgrave, alongside former Madrid player Luka Doncic.

On the basketball court, Movistar interviewed the 38-year-old Serbian player, who last played against Jack Draper at the Indian Wells round of 16, and recently played the Australian Open final, losing to Carlos Alcaraz. But the veteran player cast some doubts about his participation in the Masters 1,000 tournament that started next week (between April 22 and May 3).

"I hope to compete here, ‌I'm ⁠working towards that. I'm not sure. I have been struggling physically a ​little bit with ​an injury, ⁠so I'm trying to address that and play as long as I can", said Djokovic, who is enjoying taking the sport a bit more slowly: "Now I have ​a little bit more time, not playing ​as much, ⁠so I get a chance to enjoy other sports and great athleticism".

Djokovic's goal will surely be to arrive in his best shape at the next Grand Slam, but for that he also needs to practice and get accustomed with clay courts before Roland Garros starts on May 18, running until June 7. With the draw for the Madrid Open taking place on Monday, seeded players like Djokovic (fourth in the world) wouldn't start until second round, around Saturday, April 25.