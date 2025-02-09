North Korean leader reaffirms nuclear forces expansion plans

HQ

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has once again reiterated his nation's commitment to expanding its nuclear forces, accusing the United States of fueling global conflicts and threatening regional stability.

In a speech marking the 77th anniversary of the Korean People's Army, Kim expressed dissatisfaction with the increasing military cooperation between the United States, Japan, and South Korea. He claims that these actions are upsetting the military balance in Northeast Asia and presenting a severe challenge to North Korea's security.

Despite his criticisms, Kim emphasized that North Korea does not seek unnecessary tension but will continue to take countermeasures to maintain the regional military balance. Kim also reiterated his country's support for Russia's actions in the ongoing Ukraine war, further solidifying ties between the two nations. For now, it remains to be seen how these developments will impact the security situation in the region.