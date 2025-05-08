North Korea fires short-range missiles in potential export test

Dansk
The latest news on North Korea. We now know that North Korea fired several short-range ballistic missiles from its eastern coast on Thursday, in what South Korea's military suggested was a performance test for potential export.
The projectiles, which flew up to 800 km before landing in the sea, may be similar to those previously supplied to Russia and used in Ukraine. Officials from South Korea, the US, and Japan coordinated swiftly, condemning the launch as a violation of UN sanctions.