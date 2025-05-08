English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

North Korea fires short-range missiles in potential export test

South Korea suspects missiles tested could be linked to arms shipments used in Ukraine war.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on North Korea. We now know that North Korea fired several short-range ballistic missiles from its eastern coast on Thursday, in what South Korea's military suggested was a performance test for potential export.

The projectiles, which flew up to 800 km before landing in the sea, may be similar to those previously supplied to Russia and used in Ukraine. Officials from South Korea, the US, and Japan coordinated swiftly, condemning the launch as a violation of UN sanctions.

North Korea fires short-range missiles in potential export test
Pyongyang, North Korea-October 12,2017: A model of a surface-to-surface missile at the Science and Technology Palace in Pyongyang // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsNorth Korea


Loading next content