Nobody Wants This returns to Netflix in October

HQ

It was only around eight months ago that Nobody Wants This arrived on Netflix and seemingly caught the attention of many. We say this as the streaming service quickly greenlit a follow-up batch of episodes, which clearly were further along than many may have expected.

During the Tudum festival over the weekend, Netflix had some news to share about the show, including that it will be back as soon as October. Yep, the second season will be arriving around 13 months after the first season dropped, which is a stark contrast to Stranger Things, for example, as we will have had to wait around three and a half years between the fourth and fifth seasons of that show.

The exact date for Nobody Wants This: Season 2's premiere is set for October 23, and we can expect Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons, and Jackie Tohn to all return as part of the cast.