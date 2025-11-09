Nobody Wants This receives renewal for third season

HQ

Despite its title, clearly there is a big audience for the Netflix rom-com series Nobody Wants This, as now the streamer has revealed that the Kristen Bell and Adam Brody-led show will be returning for a third season.

The second round of episodes only premiered recently but seemingly they have smashed their targets, because in a Netflix Tudum article, the streamer affirms that in 2026 we can expect a third chapter to debut.

There are no details on what sort of plot points we should expect from Season 3, but showrunners Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan have shared a statement.

"We are so grateful to Netflix and 20th for giving us another season of Nobody Wants This. This job is criminally fun. Working with the uniquely gifted Erin Foster, this unbelievable cast of talented, hilarious pros, amazing writers, and incredible crew has been a truly great experience."

According to Netflix, the second season of the show held the No.1 spot on Netflix's English TV charts for two weeks straight and raked in 18 million views in its first 11 days too. The question now is whether Season 3 can reach the same high expectations.