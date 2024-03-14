Nobody 2 could begin filming by the end of the year

2021's Nobody gave us a different kind of action movie. Rather than following a suited and booted typical hero like John Wick, we instead got to see Bob Odenkirk taking the fight to some Russians in a fun action flick.

Now, we have an update on a sequel from producers David Leitch and Kelly McCormick. Speaking with Collider, the producers talked about Nobody 2 and a sequel to Violent Night starring David Harbour.

"We are planning on returns to those universes. Hopefully, honestly, even potentially end of this year for Nobody 2 and, beginning of next year for Violent Night 2, if we can find time in everybody's busy schedules. But the development's going super well and everybody's really, really excited about moving those worlds forward," said McCormick.

The original Nobody is said to take place in the same universe as John Wick, so perhaps in the sequel we could see more crossover between Odenkirk's wishes for a normal life and the world of assassins that lies just beyond the horizon.