No news seems like bad news for The Toxic Avenger

The Toxic Avenger, which after a long search found its star in Game of Thrones' Peter Dinklage, premiered last year at Fantastic Fest, and currently sits at a 92% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Despite this, and despite the film having the backing of Legendary Entertainment for distribution, it's been crickets since then on when audiences can expect to see it.

In a recent interview star Peter Dinklage said: "I'm not a producer on it, I don't know [when it will be released].

"I do want it to get out there into the world because it was a really big hit at Fantastic Fest in Austin, and Macon Blair, the writer/director who is also in The Thicket (Dinklage's upcoming Western) - he's incredible.

"He's one of my favourite people and favourite artists, so hopefully it will have its day in the toxic sun."

The Toxic Avenger stars Peter Dinklage in the titular role, alongside other stars such as Elijah Wood and Kevin Bacon. It's based upon and in tone faithful to the original, legendary schlock film franchise, so here's hoping we get to see it in all its gory glory soon (thanks, Comicbook.com).