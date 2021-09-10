LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Life is Strange: True Colors
 See in hd icon
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Nioh

Nioh: The Complete Edition is free for a limited time on Epic Games Store

The Souls-like title and its sequel both debuted on the platform yesterday.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

With both Nioh and Nioh 2 slashing their way onto the Epic Games Store yesterday, Epic is giving the Complete Edition of the first title for free until September 16. Additionally, Sheltered can be downloaded for free this week and from September 16, both Speed Brawl and Tharsis are claimable until September 23.

In addition to this, KOEI TECMO Europe also revealed that the Nioh series has sold 6 million units and it outlined some free content that will be offered to those who purchase on EGS. Those who purchase Nioh 1: Complete Edition will receive a bonus Fujin Helmet and those who purchase Nioh 2 - The Complete Edition are entitled to a Raijin Helmet. Additionally, if you purchase Nioh 2 before September 23 you will receive two armour sets: the "Sohaya Deserter Garb" and the "Ornate Gold Armour."

Are you planning on checking these titles out on Epic Games Store?

Nioh

Related texts

Nioh: Bloodshed's EndScore

Nioh: Bloodshed's End
REVIEW. Written by Markus Hirsilä

"Gathering and tuning loot to your liking is still one of the main attractions in Nioh. Considering how difficult Bloodshed's End is, it's also mandatory."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy