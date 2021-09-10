Nioh: The Complete Edition is free for a limited time on Epic Games Store

HQ

With both Nioh and Nioh 2 slashing their way onto the Epic Games Store yesterday, Epic is giving the Complete Edition of the first title for free until September 16. Additionally, Sheltered can be downloaded for free this week and from September 16, both Speed Brawl and Tharsis are claimable until September 23.

In addition to this, KOEI TECMO Europe also revealed that the Nioh series has sold 6 million units and it outlined some free content that will be offered to those who purchase on EGS. Those who purchase Nioh 1: Complete Edition will receive a bonus Fujin Helmet and those who purchase Nioh 2 - The Complete Edition are entitled to a Raijin Helmet. Additionally, if you purchase Nioh 2 before September 23 you will receive two armour sets: the "Sohaya Deserter Garb" and the "Ornate Gold Armour."

Are you planning on checking these titles out on Epic Games Store?