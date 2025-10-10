Nintendo's alarm clock can now play music from Kirby and the Forgotten Land

HQ

Many people were really surprised last year when Nintendo out of the blue announced and released an alarm clock called Alarmo. Although it is basically just an alarm clock, it is filled with Nintendo music and sounds and has features that are intended to help you fall asleep and wake up more easily when it rings.

It doesn't seem to have been a huge success, but Nintendo continues to work on improving it and has now launched new alarms and graphics from Kirby and the Forgotten Land. If you're curious, you can listen to the sounds on Nintendo's Japanese website.