Nintendo Switch Online welcomes Pac-Man today

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Although rumours of other news are circulating today, the facts as they stand are that Nintendo has released a new expansion of the NES catalogue on Nintendo Switch Online. Three titles arrive on the subscription service today, and at least one of them is sure to lift the spirits of all veteran gamers worldwide with access to it.

We say this because Pac-Man (the original title) arrives on NSO alongside Mendel Palace and The Tower of Druaga. We imagine we don't need to introduce you to one of the most important games in the history of the medium, but perhaps we should tell you a bit more about its companions today.

Mendel Palace is an isometric puzzle-action game developed by Game Freak and directed by - wait for it - the creator of Pokémon himself, Satoshi Tajiri.

The Tower of Druaga (Namco, 1984) was described as an action RPG, although it fits more closely with the modern term 'dungeon crawler', as you had to complete levels within a castle by defeating enemies to free a captive princess.

You can now enjoy these three classics at no extra cost if you're a subscriber to any tier of Nintendo Switch Online. Will you be giving them a go today?