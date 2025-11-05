Nintendo Store app finally launches in Europe

HQ

Better late than never, as they say? Nintendo has now - five years after first launching it in Japan under the name "My Nintendo" - released its Nintendo Store app in Europe, for both iOS and Android. Exactly why it took so long is anyone's guess, but here it is at last.

Through the app, users can browse and buy games, consoles, accessories, and other Nintendo goodies. Well, not entirely true - the actual purchases still go through the browser, as the app simply opens links to the eShop instead of handling the transactions internally.

Whether the app will offer a full shopping experience in the future remains to be seen. But for now, we'll have to make do with this - which, after all, is still easier than navigating the website on mobile.

