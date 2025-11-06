Nintendo says they will start "acquiring development companies"

HQ

For a while, it felt like there were spectacular acquisitions every month, mainly from Embracer and Microsoft, but in recent years, things have calmed down considerably on that front. Now, however, another company seems keen to grow a little, namely Nintendo.

In Nintendo's latest financial report (page 54), CEO Shuntaro Furukawa states that they are planning "initiatives such as acquiring development companies to make them subsidiaries and augmenting our development facilities, and the construction of Corporate Headquarters Development Center, Building No. 2." This leaves little room for interpretation as to what they mean.

The need to increase their own game development can probably be attributed to the launch of Switch 2. Such powerful hardware requires more developers and more time, and Switch 2 is selling incredibly well (faster than any other console ever), and of course an audience that large needs games.

We doubt that this means Nintendo will start vacuuming up big-name studios, as that definitely doesn't feel like their style. But there will certainly be more acquisitions. Do you have any suggestions for a developer that would fit well under Nintendo's umbrella?