Nintendo outlines what to expect from Kirby and the Forgotten Land's Star-Crossed World expansion

It's still only a somewhat exciting time to be a new Switch 2 owner, as now that Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza has launched, we're left filling our time using the new device with ports, existing Switch 1 games, and slightly expanded Switch 2 editions of first-party Switch 1 launches. This August isn't much different, as anyone looking for something fresh to fill their time (besides Drag x Drive...) will likely be focussing solely on Kirby and the Forgotten Land's Switch 2 version.

It will be arriving at the end of the month on August 28, and with that launch getting ever closer, Nintendo has now released a new trailer for the game that outlines exactly what we should expect from the project.

Mainly, the story revolves around a massive meteor crash landing into the Forgotten Land and threatening a major cataclysm. To prevent this, Kirby must travel into the new Star-Crossed World, completing its many Starry Stages and collecting Starries along the way all to save the world.

To aid in this task, three new Mouthful Modes will be present, including Spring Mouth, Gear Mouth, and Sign Mouth. There will be new Starry Coins to gather to unlock new figures and the Colosseum will be expanded with a boss rush mode called The Ultimate Cup Z EX. The Beast Pack are being expanded with new and tougher enemies, and this is on top of the expansion and the base game running at faster frame rates and a higher graphical quality across Switch 2.

In terms of how you can begin playing the Star-Crossed World portion of the game, you simply need to complete the Natural Plains area and then the new content will become available.

Check out the latest trailer for the game below, and also don't miss our review of the base game.