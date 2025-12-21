Ninja Turtles visits Ninja Gaiden II Black and the result is stunning

HQ

We love ninjas as much as everyone else, if not more, and of course our hearts beat a little faster for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, especially the less overdesigned and cooler original characters from the first film.

And there are certainly others who feel the same way. Via Resetera, attention is now being drawn to a Ninja Gaiden II Black mod, developed by FiendMods (via Nexus Mods), which replaces Ryu Hayabusa with ninja turtles - depending on which of his costumes you choose - and... the result is absolutely outstanding.

Check it out below. It certainly makes you salivate, and we would really like to have a game with this look. There's something special about the original design, don't you think?