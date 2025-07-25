Ninja Gaiden 4 and The Outer Worlds 2 collector's editions on Xbox will include actual discs

HQ

It has long been known that Xbox players are more likely to prefer digitally sold games than other console gamers, which has led Microsoft to treat physical games more harshly. It is not a given that games are even stored on discs, and often there are no discs at all, just a download code.

We don't know exactly why they now seem to have softened on this point, but previously the idea was that the physical copies of Ninja Gaiden 4 and The Outer Worlds 2 would both come with a download code. But PNP Games has now pointed out through Bluesky that the collector's editions of both these titles for Xbox will actually have a disc.

We don't know if the entire game is actually on the disc, but this is obviously still good news for collectors regardless and hopefully the start of a new trend. Earlier this week, we also reported that Microsoft had reconsidered the planned price increases for these titles, which you can read more about here.