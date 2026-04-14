Nightmares lurk on the open road in horror flick Passenger

The open road calls each of us at some point in our lives. We simply can't resist the urge to hop in a car and chase the horizon but while millions and millions of people answer this call every year, many never reach their destination. So where do they go...?

Director André Øvredal, known for The Last Voyage of the Demeter most recently, will soon be returning for his next horror film, a project known as Passenger. It simply looks to chronicle how a couple of drivers, including Foundation's Lou Llobell, face nightmares and monsters while heading out on a seemingly innocent road trip.

Needless to say, it sure seems like we're in store for a compelling horror flick when Passenger arrives in cinemas on May 22. You can see the trailer for the movie below.