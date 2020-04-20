Night Call's free DLC The Long Way Home is now available

The Monkey Moon and Black Muffin collaborative neo-noir crime project Night Call has us captivated when it released last year (find our review here) and now the game has been updated with more content ahead of its console release, which is set to happen later this year. The Long Way Home is the title of the massive content update and the update brings free-roam, fifteen new passengers (meaning new stories), a revamped passenger system and quality of life-updates.

The Long Way Home is live now and will be included in the console release later this year. Read more about the update here.