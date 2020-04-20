Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Night Call

Night Call's free DLC The Long Way Home is now available

The thrilling neo-noir game Night Call has received a free content update that will be included when the game launches on consoles later this year.

The Monkey Moon and Black Muffin collaborative neo-noir crime project Night Call has us captivated when it released last year (find our review here) and now the game has been updated with more content ahead of its console release, which is set to happen later this year. The Long Way Home is the title of the massive content update and the update brings free-roam, fifteen new passengers (meaning new stories), a revamped passenger system and quality of life-updates.

The Long Way Home is live now and will be included in the console release later this year. Read more about the update here.

Night Call

Related texts

Night CallScore

Night Call
REVIEW. Written by Lisa Dahlgren

"The visuals work incredibly well with both the narrative and the feel of the game, immersing the player from start to finish."



Loading next content