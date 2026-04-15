Nicolas Cage to return as Longlegs in new movie for Paramount

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A couple of years ago, Osgood Perkins and Neon caught the attention of countless fans during its teaser and marketing campaign for Longlegs, where we became encapsulated and terrified by the horror movie. Then the film came out and saw Nicolas Cage delivering a performance as the titular serial killer that felt very different from what we often see from the famed actor.

Longlegs was a big hit for the smaller production company of Neon, generating $128 million in box office sales on a budget of $10 million, and clearly its success caught the attention of bigger fish, as now The Hollywood Reporter has stated that Longlegs will be making a comeback for another movie, which this time will be produced by Paramount instead of Neon.

It's unclear what this Longlegs follow-up will look like considering the conclusion of the original movie and the fate of Cage's character, but we are told that Cage will reprise his duties as the creepy Longlegs, with Perkins even returning as the director and writer of the project.

What is directly stated is that this isn't a sequel but rather simply a story "set in the Longlegs universe," meaning you better get ready for another theatrical universe...