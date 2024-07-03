Nicolas Cage thriller Longlegs offers a final trailer before the premiere

HQ

The premiere of the much-hyped new thriller starring Nicolas Cage as an unhinged serial killer is fast approaching, at least if you happen to be lucky enough to live in the US or the UK, where the film opens in cinemas on July 12.

Longlegs looks very promising and has already been praised through its innovative PR campaign, as well as cleverly put together film trailers.

We've seen next to nothing of Cage himself, but judging by critics' previews, this is one of the scariest films since Silence of the Lambs.

Be sure to check out the new (and last) trailer released for the premiere below.

Are you excited about Longlegs?