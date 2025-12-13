Nicholas Hoult is glad he's being offered darker roles

HQ

While he's also playing the bald supervillain Lex Luthor in James Gunn's DCU, Nicholas Hoult has also been popping up in a lot of darker, more serious movies as of late. Nosferatu comes to mind, as does Juror #2 and The Order.

Speaking to Variety, Hoult talked about taking more interesting characters at an older age. "I think it's partly to do with age and, speaking of Daniel Kaluuya earlier, we always said that our 20s were like figuring stuff out and trying things, and then when you get to your 30s as an actor that's when things get really interesting, character-wise," he said.

"I had a great little run. I think at the end of the year that we shot The Order, Nosferatu and Juror #2, I was like, oh, you know, if I could say to me 10-15 years ago that I'd get a chance to work with Robert Eggers, Clint Eastwood and Justin Kurzel all in one year, playing those characters and in those films, I'd be very, very satisfied and content."

Hoult still has a long career ahead of him by the looks of things, and while he's been starring in movies since he was a kid, he still seems as passionate as ever about taking on new and interesting roles. The paycheck from Man of Tomorrow won't hurt, either.