Nexon release trailer for new looter shooter The First Descendant

Nexon has today released a cinematic trailer for its upcoming project, The First Descendant, alongside inviting players to join its Steam beta.

Set in a dystopian future where human society has collapsed over a century ago at the hands of otherworldly invaders known as the Vulgus and Collosi, here humans rediscover ancestral powers and find a new way to fight back. Karel, the new leader of the Vulgus, who seems set to be the game's big baddie, will stand against the players and threaten this pushback.

A free to play, cooperative looter shooter game that promises rich lore and huge boss battles, The First Descendant's Steam beta will be running from October 20-26, 2022. To sign up, simply head to the game's Steam page, and for more info check out the official trailer below.