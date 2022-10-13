Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
The First Descendant

Nexon release trailer for new looter shooter The First Descendant

And we're told about an upcoming Steam beta week.

Nexon has today released a cinematic trailer for its upcoming project, The First Descendant, alongside inviting players to join its Steam beta.

Set in a dystopian future where human society has collapsed over a century ago at the hands of otherworldly invaders known as the Vulgus and Collosi, here humans rediscover ancestral powers and find a new way to fight back. Karel, the new leader of the Vulgus, who seems set to be the game's big baddie, will stand against the players and threaten this pushback.

A free to play, cooperative looter shooter game that promises rich lore and huge boss battles, The First Descendant's Steam beta will be running from October 20-26, 2022. To sign up, simply head to the game's Steam page, and for more info check out the official trailer below.

The First Descendant

